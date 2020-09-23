Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 23, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be warmer than yesterday, as the high-pressure system continues bringing stable conditions into West Virginia. We’ll reach highs in the mid-70s by the late afternoon. Cloud cover will begin rolling through later this evening, and over the next few days, we’ll see a few opportunities for rain showers. Some will come on Thursday and Friday, due to Beta’s remnants interacting with the Appalachians, and some more will come on Sunday, as a cold front pushes through.

Today: It’s going to be warmer than yesterday, and at least before the late-afternoon, expect bright sunshine. After that, expect increasingly cloudy skies. High: 75.

Tonight: It’s going to be a dreary night, thanks to lots of clouds, but at least it will be warmer than last night. Low: 54.

Thursday: It’s going to get even warmer still. In fact, we’ll be above average for this time of year. Overcast skies will dominate, and we might even see a couple drizzles in West Virginia. High: 78.

Friday: More rain showers in SE West Virginia are expected, as Beta’s remnants interact with the Appalachians. It’s going to be warm and humid as well. High: 80.

