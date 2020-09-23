Advertisement

Morgantown Bars file lawsuit against Gov. Jim Justice for stay at home orders

Downtown Morgantown
Downtown Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Twelve bars and clubs in Morgantown are suing Gov. Jim Justice, the city of Morgantown, W.Va. Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Frederic Wooton and Interim City Manager of Morgantown Emily Muzzarelli. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 21., claims that the four defendants have violated the bars' constitutional rights by forcing them to shut down.

The twelve bars include:

Whisper Night Club and Lounge, Fat Daddy’s, Almost Heaven Bar & Grill, Baby Squirrels, Big Times, Crab Shack Caribba and Dockside Grille, Joe Mama’s, Mountain Mamas Hot Spot, Mountain Mamas Tavern, SAR Tech, The Annex and 4th and Goal.

On March 16, Gov. Justice declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19. The lawsuit focuses on the executive orders the governor put into place.

The 35 executive orders, some referred to as the stay at home" orders, that Gov. Justice signed included the closing of casinos, gyms, salons and other “non-essential” businesses. The governor issued an executive order closing down all of the bars in Monongalia county which led to an indefinite closure order.

The lawsuit states that the executive orders did not allow the bars to contest the closures and therefor violated their due process rights.

The lawsuit states, “The inability to contest the entry of the Executive Orders and the inability to contest the application of the Executive Orders has substantially limited the procedural due process rights of [the bars].”

The lawsuit also states that there was a violation of separation of powers.

