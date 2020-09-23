Officials: Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief dies from COVID-19

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Todd died due to COVID-19, emergency management officials said Wednesday.

“He was an amazing individual and always put others before himself. He loved providing community service and taking care of the community. He will be missed by many. I don’t have words to explain how much we will miss him,” Ritchie Todd, son of Chief Todd, told 5 News.

Harrison and Doddridge County Emergency Management officials released a statement confirming Todd’s death.

“Chief Todd was a well-known and respected Fire Chief and paramedic in the community and he will be missed by many,” the statement said.

