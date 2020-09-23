Police: shots fired in Morgantown, man injured

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:47 pm on Sept. 23 near Pennsylvania Avenue and Pietro Street.

Officers saw a man lying on the sidewalk with what looked like a gunshot wound to the chest, according to officials. Police say the man was not responsive, but he did have a pulse. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Officials say they are looking for a silver colored Infiniti G35 in connection with the shooting. Police urge people who see the vehicle to call 911 and to not approach or make contact with the driver.

Anyone with information can contact the Detectives Unit at 304-284-7454, or call the Morgantown Police Department TIPS Line to make an anonymous tip at 304-284-7520.

