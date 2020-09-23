Advertisement

Preston Forfeits Game, Week 4 High School Football Schedule Reshuffles

Knights use disciplinary action on situation involving student-athletes
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week four of the high school football season has seen, perhaps, the most schedule reshuffling for teams in our area this season.

Preston has forfeited its game to Lewis County due to a situation involving student-athletes requiring disciplinary action. The Minutemen are now 3-1 after only playing two games.

East Fairmont will now host Cameron on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior will host Musselman on Friday at 7 p.m.

Elkins will play its game against Philip Barbour at PBHS due to Wimer Stadium being ruled unsafe.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVSSAC Releases First Playoff Rankings

Updated: 5 hours ago
Doddridge County ranked highest in region at No. 2 in Class A

Sports

Oklahoma State QB Sanders’ Status Unknown for Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cowboys' starter left Tulsa game in first quarter due to ankle injury

Sports

WVU Preparing for Potent Oklahoma State Offense

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mountaineers looking to defeat Cowboys for first time since 2014

Sports

WVU Earns Second-Most Votes in Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
Marshall ranked No. 25 for first time since 2014

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont Senior Girls Soccer Blanks Preston, 3-0

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Greene’s goal keys Polar Bears' victory

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 3

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
Check out the best plays from week three of the high school football season

Sports

Bridgeport’s Cole Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Junior quarterback led Indians with 132 yards and totaled three touchdowns against Fairmont Senior

Sports

No Fans Permitted for WVU vs. Baylor on Oct. 3

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
Band and cheer squad to be socially distanced inside Milan Puskar Stadium

Sports

North Marion Golf Wins First Big 10 Championship Since 2012

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
Robert C. Byrd came in second, Buckhannon-Upshur finished third

Sports

Marshall Makes History Upsetting No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
Records first win over ranked opponent since 2003