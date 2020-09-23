Preston Forfeits Game, Week 4 High School Football Schedule Reshuffles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week four of the high school football season has seen, perhaps, the most schedule reshuffling for teams in our area this season.

Preston has forfeited its game to Lewis County due to a situation involving student-athletes requiring disciplinary action. The Minutemen are now 3-1 after only playing two games.

East Fairmont will now host Cameron on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior will host Musselman on Friday at 7 p.m.

Elkins will play its game against Philip Barbour at PBHS due to Wimer Stadium being ruled unsafe.

