Study: W.Va. has the cheapest housing market in county

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has the cheapest housing market in the U.S., according to a new study by The Ascent.

The average home value in West Virginia is $107,064 (the lowest in the nation), making W.Va. the most affordable state to buy a house, according to the study.

The next lowest is Mississippi with the average home value of $126,511.

The two most expensive housing markets in the country are Hawaii with an average home value of $646,733 and California with an average home value of $579,332.

Average house prices are high nationwide, according to the article.

The median U.S. existing house price for all home types was $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

