Van strikes The Disability Action Center ruining two classrooms

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Late Monday night, a vehicle hit The Disability Action Center, ruining two of the building’s classrooms.

The director of the center, Julie Sole said, she received a call around 11:15 p.m. that there was a vehicle accident at the center.

“I really didn’t know what that meant at the time. Of course, when I got down here, a full-size van directly crashed into the spot you see here, along with two of the classrooms,” she said.

Sole added luckily no one was in the center when the accident occurred.

An officer on the scene, Sergeant Jack Frost, said a red Chevy Conversion van was driving at a high speed and lost control striking the front of the center.

The driver of the van was a young white adult male. He had three passengers in the vehicle that fled on foot. The police still haven’t identified these individuals.

Frost said there were no injuries, and the driver was arrested for reckless driving.

However, he was released on bond.

Sole said that people frequently drive fast on this road.

“Our other concern is the speed and reckless driving in this area. It’s a battle we have fought for a long time. I’d be lying if I didn’t say this was my worst nightmare,” she added.

We spoke to Mayor Brad Merrifield who said, he has received complaints about speeding on the road in the past.

“To get people to slow down there were reduced speed signs put there,” he said.

Sole told 5 News the building inspector has already been to the center, and they are working to make sure the building is safe for clients and families.

