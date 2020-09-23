Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | September 23rd, 2020

Sat & Rad 9 23 2020
Sat & Rad 9 23 2020(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another dry day is upon us with more prominent cirrus clouds. What’s left of Beta will continue to move South of West Virginia with a few showers sneaking into our far Eastern and South regions for Thursday and mainly Friday. This weekend we will briefly dry out with sun and clouds, although we will feel that slight humidity linger a little longer. Rain returns late Sunday and carries into our last few days of September.

Thursday: Any early sun will start to become covered by thickening cloud cover from Beta’s outer cloud bands. A few scattered showers will brush across our Southern and Eastern regions. However, much of NCWV will likely sneak away with another mainly dry day. High: 76

Friday: It’s our first Friday of the Fall season but we are back to slightly above average temperatures with a hint of humidity as the remainder of tropical system Beta exits Eastward. Similar to Thursday, far Southeastern sections of WV will see the occasional shower although much of NCWV should escape rain-free. High: 78

This Weekend: Another brief bout of dry weather to enjoy with temperatures remaining on the warmer side. Rain will return late Sunday and carry into our remaining days of September.

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 23, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
It was a cold morning, but things are going to heat up. See what will happen after that right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 22nd, 2020 - Hello Fall!

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our sunny streak will be coming to an end as we cross over into the second half of our work week. Clouds filtering in starting tonight into Wednesday with rain chances returning for a few select areas late Thursday into Friday

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Weather Sept 22 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 22, 2020

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Chilly start to the start of Fall, but we're quickly warming up. Find out how and more here.

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | September 21st 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Another day of dry weather and bright sunshine!! Cold and crisp tonight again under those clear skies.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 Pm Forecast September 21 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Midday Forecast | September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Chilly start to this Monday morning, but we're quickly warming up. Find out more here!

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Today is going to be gorgeous, but we might see rain in the next couple of days. See why that's the case here.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | Crisp Evening Ahead

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Cool start to fall before upper 70s return late-week