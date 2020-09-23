Wednesday Evening Forecast | September 23rd, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another dry day is upon us with more prominent cirrus clouds. What’s left of Beta will continue to move South of West Virginia with a few showers sneaking into our far Eastern and South regions for Thursday and mainly Friday. This weekend we will briefly dry out with sun and clouds, although we will feel that slight humidity linger a little longer. Rain returns late Sunday and carries into our last few days of September.

Thursday: Any early sun will start to become covered by thickening cloud cover from Beta’s outer cloud bands. A few scattered showers will brush across our Southern and Eastern regions. However, much of NCWV will likely sneak away with another mainly dry day. High: 76

Friday: It’s our first Friday of the Fall season but we are back to slightly above average temperatures with a hint of humidity as the remainder of tropical system Beta exits Eastward. Similar to Thursday, far Southeastern sections of WV will see the occasional shower although much of NCWV should escape rain-free. High: 78

This Weekend: Another brief bout of dry weather to enjoy with temperatures remaining on the warmer side. Rain will return late Sunday and carry into our remaining days of September.