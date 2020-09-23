Woman from Swiss, W.Va. arrested for allegedly murdering her husband

SWISS, W.Va (WDTV) - Alicia Drennen of Swiss, W.Va. has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her husband on Sept. 23.

Officials say that Drennen was involved in a domestic disturbance with her husband on the day of the alleged murder. Authorities say that during the altercation, Drennen shot her husband which caused his death.

Drennen, 32, is being charged with murder.

She is being held at Central Regional Jail. This incident is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

