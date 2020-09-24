Advertisement

56-year-old Wood County man traveled to Bridgeport for sex with underage girl, police say

Steven Lockhart- Mug
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man from Wood County was arrested for allegedly planning to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to police.

Officials say that Steven Lockhart, 56, began talking to who he thought was an underage girl using social media on April 15. Approximately a week later, he started texting with the 15-year-old about wanting to meet her, according to a police report. Officials say the, “conversations were sexual in nature” and that Lockhart sent the victim explicit photographs via text message.

In an interview with police, officials say that Lockhart admitted that he knew the victim was 15 years old and that he had traveled from his home in Davisville to Bridgeport, planning to have sexual intercourse with the underage girl.

He is charged with solicitation of a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

