CDC releases new safety guidelines for Halloween

By Sydney Hartman
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out new guidelines this week, urging people to celebrate Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation, more than 148 million American adults plan to take part in Halloween-related activities this year.

The CDC says that many traditional Halloween activities can spread the virus. They are asking people to avoid doing activities that they consider to be “high-risk.” These activities include: traditional door to door trick or treating, indoor costume parties, hayrides and haunted houses with people not living in your household.

Activities that the CDC consider to be a moderate risk include: one-way trick or treating, an outside small-group costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart and visiting pumpkin patches or orchards with hand sanitizer, social distancing and masks.

Low-risk activities include: carving or decorating pumpkins with your family, decorating where you live, doing a Halloween scavenger hunt, holding a virtual Halloween costume contest or having a movie night with your family.

The CDC says that anyone who has COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has it should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick or treaters.

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT