Ernest Victor “Joe” Morton, III, 62, of Webster Springs, WV, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home on September 23, 2020. Born January 26, 1958 in Clarksburg, WV, he was the son of the late Ernest V. “Jack” Morton Jr. and Ellen Sanders Morton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Hans Moses and brother-in-law Rogers Cunningham. Joe was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church of Webster Springs. He had made a living as a drill operator for the Juliana Mining Company. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, served on the Webster County Board of Education, Town of Addison City Council, and was the football coach for both little league and junior high school teams. Joe was a 15-year double lung transplant and 3-year kidney transplant survivor. He encouraged everyone to become an organ donor. He had an adventurous spirit with an old soul and a heart of gold who lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed the outdoors and would go fishing and 4-wheeling whenever the opportunity arose. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Left to cherish his memories are his fiancé, Ada Wyatt Escue; adopted children: Joseph Moses, Isaac Moses, Morgan Escue, and Joe Collins; adopted grandchildren: Myles, Lylah, and Jackson; sisters: Patricia Anne (Jim) Marsh, Suzanne Cunningham, Dr. Mary Catherine Morton (Chuck Armentrout), and Sarah Ellen Morton. He was also Uncle Joe to eight nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Webster Springs with Fr. Quy Ngoc Dang, S.V.D. as celebrant. Friends may join the family for visiting from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service in the Morton Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone to register as an organ donor on his or her driver’s license. Monetary donations may be made to Webster County Little League Football, P.O. Box 562, Webster Springs, W.V. 26288 in memory of Joe. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Morton family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.