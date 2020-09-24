Advertisement

Health officials report 202 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 14,706.

DHHR officials also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 325.

The patients were a 96-year old female from Mason County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 89-year old male from Pleasants County.

“Our deepest condolences are extended to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We are thankful for our healthcare professionals and all those on the front line who continue to treat West Virginians battling COVID-19.”

DHHR officials said 3,550 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 173 patients are currently hospitalized. 57 patients are in ICU, and 30 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (108).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Marion, and Summers counties:

  • Cabell County, September 24, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 5241 State Route 10, Salt Rock, WV
  • Marion County, September 24, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, 1 Everest Drive, Fairmont, WV
  • Summers County, September 24, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

