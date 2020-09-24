Joel Francis Jones, 68, of Weston went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Weston on October 15, 1951 a son of the late Lloyd and Ethel Marie Flinn Jones. Joel is survived by two children: Alva Allen and wife, Melanie, and Opal Jones both of Weston; two grandchildren: Zoie Parmer and Izzabella Allen; one brother, Roy “Steven” Jones and wife, Becky, of Kansas; two nieces: Stephanie Burseck and husband, Michael, and Allyson Cook and husband, Scott, both of Kansas; the mother of his children, Charlene Wiant of Weston; several cousins; life-long friend, Arabelle Butcher of Valley Chapel; and his “Kitty Kat”, Tiger. After Joel graduated from Lewis County High School in 1969, he took college courses at Glenville State College and WV Business College. He worked for the Lewis County Board of Education for many years as both a Custodian and Teacher’s Aide. He was also employed with the Lewis County EMS as a paramedic. In his early years, Joel enjoyed bowling and was a member of a local league. He also spent time on the fairways at Mountainview and Lakeview golf courses. As a long-time member of Jacksons Mill Baptist Church, the Lord was the guiding light of Joel’s life, followed very closely by his devotion to his family. He cherished every moment he spent spoiling his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Joel Francis Jones. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

