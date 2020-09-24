Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 24, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a cloudy, dreary morning, but at least it will be warm, jumping up from the low-50s this morning to the mid-70s by the afternoon. The clouds come from an upper-level low, fueled by Beta’s remnants, moving towards the East Coast. As Beta’s remnants get closer today, expect cloudy skies and a good chance for some isolated rain showers for today and Friday. Some more rain is expected for the late-weekend and early next week, along with some Fall-like temperatures, thanks to a cold front pushing through.

Today: It’s a dull day out, with overcast skies and a few showers possible in SE WV. But at least it will be warm. High: 76.

Tonight: It’s going to be a dreary night, thanks to lots of clouds, but at least it will be warmer than last night. Low: 54.

Friday: A few more isolated showers in SE WV are possible, with clouds clearing in parts of WV. But at least we’ll stay above average in terms of temperatures. High: 80

Saturday: A mix of clouds, combined with some humidity, gives us a Summer-like feel. High: 79

