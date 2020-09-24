Korena Mooney Morimanno, 65 of Clarksburg WV, passed at home after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She was born in Charleston WV to Roy E. Mooney Sr. and Billie Jean Jones Mooney. She is survived by her husband Robert Morimanno; daughter Roberta Mooney; son Terry Shaffer; grandson Brady Shaffer; her sisters Tracy and Brenda Mooney; her father Roy E. Mooney and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her mother Billie Jean Jones Mooney; 3 brothers, Roy E. Mooney Jr, Michael R. Mooney and John W. Mooney; a sister, Pamela Mooney; and her beloved grand dogs Nikita Shaffer and Maggie Shaffer. Korena was loved by all who met her. Her humor and kind spirit touched many people in our community. Korena felt at home in a kitchen, cooking for her family and loved ones. Her love for cooking shined through in all she accomplished working for Clarksburg Senior Citizens Center, Harrison County Correctional Center, United Hospital Center, The Clarksburg Movie Cafe and Tomaros Bakery. She was well loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the amazing team of nurses who assisted Korena and her family through this horrific disease. A special thank you to her nurses Stacy and Amy and her Aide Amanda. At Korenas wishes she will be cremated. The family will have a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in Korena’s name to Amedisys Hospice in Anmoore WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

