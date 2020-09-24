Advertisement

Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson, 86, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. She was born in Weston on September 21, 1934, a daughter of the late Hazel Harvey Davisson and Genevieve Marie Lattea Davisson. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by one son, Bobby Earl Davisson; one infant sister, Reva Davisson; and one brother, Harvey Lee Davisson. Forever remembering Margaret’s caring nature are one son, Rycke Lee Davisson of Weston; six grandchildren: John Baxter, Amanda Faulkner, Jill Henline, Brian Davisson, Pete Davisson, and Darrin Davisson; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Annie Lucille Dedrick and husband, Robert Joseph, of Smyrna, DE; and many nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from Weston High School in 1955 and was a member of Haleville Union Mission Church in Weston. She worked for Alkan Label Factory and retired from Weston State Hospital where she was a cook for many years. Margaret was an animal lover especially her cats and dog. She also had an extensive collection of feline figurines. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed tending to her flowers in her flowerbed. Margaret’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Graveside Services will be held at Rock Grove Cemetery in Linn at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Inurnment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

