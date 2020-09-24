Monongalia County delegate calls on Gov. Justice to denounce white supremacy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Monongalia County delegate Danielle Walker sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice earlier today urging him to denounce white supremacy following the confrontation that took place at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood earlier this month.

Walker said that the Governor should “run to the fire” when it comes to the hate speech used by counter protesters. She says they shouted phrases and racial slurs including “all lives matter” and “white power.”

“The Governor has briefings three times a week and sometimes more." Walker said. "And we need to make sure that we are making West Virginia inclusive to all. Hate has no home here.”

In her plea to Governor Justice, Walker says that she was fearful for her life and that she still has nightmares about the events that took place in Kingwood back on September 12th.

“I should not have to live in fear and have to wear body armor, because where is the equity for every other person in my family?" Walker said, "This is not how we grow West Virginia.”

The encounter started as a Black Lives Matter protest for the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Today a grand jury in Louisville ruled that only one of the three officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor would be charged, but not with murder. Walker says that such instances like this can be prevented when all West Virginians come together.

“We need to be able, in the state of West Virginia, to put all West Virginians first." Walker said, "The color of my skin is not a weapon, and I should not be criminalized for it.”

5 News reached out to Preston County Commission President Samantha Stone for comment on the matter, but she says she has not read the letter from Walker, but she does plan to speak to 5 News with a comment soon.

