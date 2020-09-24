Thursday Night Forecast | September 23rd, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our dry pattern rolls on! However, much more haze and cloud cover can be spotted today. We have that upper level low to the South of us as well as what is left of Beta. That will bring the chance for an isolated shower or two come tomorrow but so far, dry air overhead has been doing a fine job of keeping the rain away. Our rainfall totals for the month are lacking, with less than 2″ of rain total for much of NCWV. We have a better shot at some wet weather early next week as we finish off September.

Friday: Warm with a slight hint of humidity; occasional pop-up shower in the afternoon with best rain chances holding to the far South and East. High: 78

Saturday: Dry weekend start, a little warm and humid for early Fall. Sunshine with a few clouds. High: 80

Sunday: Staying warm and humid with our next rain-maker approaching from the Northwest. A few pre-frontal showers are possible. High: 82

Monday: Any early sunshine giving way to cloud cover and scattered afternoon rain showers. Breezy winds late. High: 78