Woman apparently tased at football game in Logan, Ohio

LOGAN, Ohio (WTAP) - Wednesday, a Marietta City School parent was detained and arrested during an away middle school football game in Logan.

The parent was reportedly refusing to wear a mask when approached by an officer. The police officer appears to use a taser on the parent, before placing her in handcuffs. The Logan Police Department says that the incident is currently under investigation.

WTAP will keep you updated on this developing story.

