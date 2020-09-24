WVU set to meet former Mountaineer Sills in Stillwater

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer offensive lineman Josh Sills made the very rare in-conference transfer last fall when he elected to complete his eligibility with the Cowboys of Oklahoma State.

Sills will meet his former team at his new home on Saturday when the Mountaineers visit Stillwater for their meeting with Oklahoma State.

He is now the Cowboys starting left guard in his redshirt senior season. Sills played in just the Mountaineers first two games in 2019 before missing the rest of the year after having shoulder surgery. He was a second team All-Big 12 lineman in 2018.

