WVU Women’s Soccer takes No. 4 ranking on the road to No. 6 OK State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 WVU (2-0) will take its ranking on the road for the first time on Friday as it visits 2019 Big 12 champion No. 6 Oklahoma State (2-0) in Stillwater. This will be the Mountaineers third of their nine Big 12 games this fall.

“Its definitely exciting that our coaches group feels that we are worthy of that ranking,” WVU women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We don’t want to lose it now. We want to keep it and take care of the little things to make the big things happen. If that continues, we feel like at the end of the year we’ll be able to back that ranking up.”

The Cowgirls boast the reigning Big 12 conference offensive Player of the Week Grace Yochum who netted the game-winning goal in OK State’s win over Iowa State. They will also have some fans in the crowd at Patterson Stadium cheering them on as their capacity for the season is 650 people. WVU did not allow fans at Dick Dlesk Stadium last Friday.

“It was a different atmosphere and energy. I’ve always said that the fans are incredible at Dlesk. We have faithful, we have energy. They are loud and proud and not to experience that for this team the other night was a bummer," Brown said.

Both teams will look to remain undefeated on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

