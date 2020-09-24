Zelma Ruth Cogar Lake Hubbard, 89 of Hacker Valley, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. She was born November 14, 1930 in Webster County to the late Delbert and Bessie Mae Cowger Cogar and was a homemaker. She loved to sew, enjoyed making jewelry, and cook. Nobody ever left her house hungry. She loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband William Lake; second husband Orby (O.L.) Hubbard; infant brother Lee Cogar; brother Cecil Cogar; sister Hettie Sears; and grandson Dustin Brown. She is survived by her sons Lonnie (Robin) Lake and Charley (Shelly) Lake; daughters Zelma (Terry) Fisher and Reta (Gary) Brown; grandchildren Adam Brown, Christopher (Jo Ann) Fisher, RT Lake, Derek (Kayla) Lake, Sherry Valure, Angie Davis, Marteka (Kirk) Bowman, William (Sierra) Lake, Courtney Brown, Madison Brown, Cheyenne Brown, Jordan Brown, Drake Brown, and Ryleigh Brown; great-grandchildren Shala, Selena, Katie, Hunter, Matthew, Caden, Noah, McKenzie, Aliyah, Aven, and one expected; great-great-grandchildren Elijah, Jace, Mason, Isabelle, and one expected; special friend Colleen Miller; special stepson Coy Hubbard; several nieces, nephews, and cousins are also left to mourn her passing. In keeping with Zelma’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lake/Hubbard families.

