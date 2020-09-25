Advertisement

Benadryl Challenge: FDA warns public about overconsuming allergy medicine

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about serious side effects when overconsuming diphenhydramine because of the popularity of the “Benadryl Challenge” social media trend.

The federal agency issued a statement about the active ingredient in the popular over-the-counter allergy medicine on Thursday.

“Taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death,” the FDA warning said.

The FDA is urging TikTok to remove any videos showing the “Benadryl Challenge” after regulators became aware of news reports showing the adverse effects some have had when participating in the social media trend.

Users are encouraged to read drug facts labels and use medications as directed.

The FDA advises people to get immediate medical attention and call poison control if someone is hallucinating, can’t be awakened, has a seizure, has trouble breathing or has collapsed.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Jared Golden reflects on Ginsburg's passing, SCOTUS future

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

National

Family calls for justice in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The family of Breonna Taylor said they're not giving up the fight even after a grand jury's decision.

National Politics

Ginsburg's personal trainer does pushups, pays respect

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
RBG's trainer does pushups in U.S. Capitol.

National

Breonna Taylor’s supporters criticize prosecutor in her case

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests.

Latest News

National Politics

White House again criticizes FBI director for voting remarks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows chided Christopher Wray over remarks made a day earlier to Congress about voter fraud.

National Politics

FBI director talks about election security

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
FBI Director Christopher Wray says his agency takes all election-related threats seriously.

National

Attorney Ben Crump speaks on behalf of Breonna Taylor's family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
On Friday, Ben Crump, an attorney for Taylor's family, called for Cameron to release the transcripts from the grand jury.

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

National

FDA issues warning for 'Benadryl Challenge'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The FDA is warning people about the overconsumption of diphenhydramine because of the 'Benadryl Challenge.'