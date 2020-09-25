Doege amped for round two vs. Oklahoma State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU quarterback Jarret Doege made the first start of his Mountaineer career last November in a 20-13 loss to Oklahoma State.

This weekend, the redshirt junior will get his second crack at the Cowboys in his second game of 2020 as QB1 for the Mountaineers.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on ABC in Stillwater.

