Advertisement

East Fairmont picks up first win of 2020 with 31-14 victory over Cameron

Bees improve to 1-3 on the year
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bees of East Fairmont can put their first tick of 2020 in the win column after a 31-14 victory over Cameron under the Thursday night lights at East-West Stadium.

The Bees and the Dragons met for the first time in school history.

Junior QB Clay Hershberger returned from a right hand injury and paced the Bees with 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns. William Sarsfield added a pair of scores with 62 yards and Nick O’Dell had 89 yards rushing and a score.

East is set to host Lincoln in Week 4 next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tucker County’s game vs. Berkeley Springs called off

Updated: 1 hours ago
Player on Moorefield tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Doege amped for round two vs. Oklahoma State

Updated: 3 hours ago
Made first WVU start vs. Cowboys last November

Sports

WVU set to meet former Mountaineer Sills in Stillwater

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
2018 All-Big 12 OL transferred to OK State this fall

Latest News

Sports

WVU Women’s Soccer takes No. 4 ranking on the road to No. 6 OK State

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Third Big 12 game of season

Sports

Cole spearheads Bridgeport’s single-wing offense

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Sports

Preston Forfeits Game, Week 4 High School Football Schedule Reshuffles

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
Knights use disciplinary action on situation involving student-athletes

Sports

WVSSAC Releases First Playoff Rankings

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
Doddridge County ranked highest in region at No. 2 in Class A

Sports

Oklahoma State QB Sanders’ Status Unknown for Saturday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Cowboys' starter left Tulsa game in first quarter due to ankle injury

Sports

WVU Preparing for Potent Oklahoma State Offense

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Mountaineers looking to defeat Cowboys for first time since 2014