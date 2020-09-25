East Fairmont picks up first win of 2020 with 31-14 victory over Cameron

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bees of East Fairmont can put their first tick of 2020 in the win column after a 31-14 victory over Cameron under the Thursday night lights at East-West Stadium.

The Bees and the Dragons met for the first time in school history.

Junior QB Clay Hershberger returned from a right hand injury and paced the Bees with 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns. William Sarsfield added a pair of scores with 62 yards and Nick O’Dell had 89 yards rushing and a score.

East is set to host Lincoln in Week 4 next Friday.

