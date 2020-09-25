Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to house fire overnight in Harrison County

By Samantha Ruff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Harrison county.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, first responders received the alert of the fire around 11:30 on Colts Foot Drive in Lost Creek.

Officials say there are no injuries being reported at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Annmoore Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Mount Clare Fire Department and West Milford Fire Department all responded to the scene.

