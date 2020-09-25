Emergency crews respond to house fire overnight in Harrison County

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Harrison county.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, first responders received the alert of the fire around 11:30 on Colts Foot Drive in Lost Creek.

Officials say there are no injuries being reported at this time and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Annmoore Fire Department, Lost Creek Fire Department, Mount Clare Fire Department and West Milford Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Stay with 5 News as we work to keep you connected on the story.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.