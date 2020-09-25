Friday Night Forecast | September 25th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s Friday!! And although that sky is a little gloomy, much of NCWV remain rain-free. The exception to this would be a few showers occasional across far Eastern Randolph and Pocahontas Counties. Tonight, overnight low temps about average. Patchy fog into Saturday morning. A dry weekend ahead then finishing off September with rain sweeping through and colder air behind it.

Saturday: Early morning patchy fog; few clouds. A sunny afternoon before clouds return to our far Southeastern counties later Saturday evening. High: 80

Sunday: Rain chances remain low, mainly confined to higher terrain. Noticeable humidity and warmth with plenty of sunshine with friendly clouds. High: 82

Monday: Intervals of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers popping up ahead of a system sweeping through for Tuesday/Mid-Week. High: 80