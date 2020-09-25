George Osco Hayes, 73, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. George was born Sunday, January 26, 1947 in Elkins, a son of the late Lawrence Hayes and Kathleen Isner Hayes. On August 4, 2001, he was married to the former Elizabeth Riffle, who survives. They had celebrated nineteen years of marriage. Left to cherish George’s memory are six children, James Simons and wife, Elizabeth, of Budd Lake, NJ, Sarah Ramsey and husband, James “Turk” of Elkins, Esther Kinnison and husband, Charles, of Hillsboro, Daniel Simons and girlfriend, Faith Ruggerio, of Craigsville, VA, Rebekah Weber and husband, Matthew, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Naomi West and husband, Adam, of Fairmont, four sisters, May Lou Irwin of Elkins, Martha Sue Lloyd and husband, Jim, of Alberton, GA, Mildred “Middy” Bower and husband, Harold, of Old Fort, NC, Rebecca “Becky” Hayes and husband, Manouchehr Naderpour, of Tyler, TX, eight grandchildren, Arabella, Adaline, Emmett, Levi, Luke, Harper, Adriel, and Delaney, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding George in death besides his parents was one sister, Betty Crickard and one brother, Jimmy Earl Hayes. George was a graduate of Elkins High School. Following high school, he was drafted by the United States Army where he proudly served during the Vietnam War. He had worked as a custodian for Randolph County Schools for over thirty years. He had enjoyed fishing and being outdoors on the front porch taking in the sights and sounds of those who lived around him. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, and he loved to hear the grandkids call him “Poppy George” as the climbed onto his lap. He had attended Summit Church in Elkins. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Robert Casas will officiate and interment will follow at the American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery where members of H.W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and WV Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. As we continue following guidelines from the CDC and Gov. Jim Justice, we will observe social distancing and facial coverings.

