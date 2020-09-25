Health officials report 247 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 14,953.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 330.

The patients were a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

DHHR officials said 3,655 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 177 patients are currently hospitalized. 59 patients are in ICU, and 31 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (110).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Nicholas, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

Cabell County, September 25, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 US Route 60, Milton, WV

Fayette County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Kanawha County, September 25, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

Logan County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Nicholas County, September 25, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Wayne County, September 25, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, September 25, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Oceana Square (former Magic Mart), Highway 971, Oceana, WV

