Advertisement

Health officials report 247 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

9/25 COVID
9/25 COVID(Department of Health and Human Resources)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 14,953.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 330.

The patients were a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Doddridge County, and a 67-year old female from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginians weighs heavily on all of us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “During this difficult time for our state and nation, we extend our deepest sympathy.”

DHHR officials said 3,655 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 177 patients are currently hospitalized. 59 patients are in ICU, and 31 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (53), Berkeley (976), Boone (218), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (767), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (22), Fayette (599), Gilmer (43), Grant (158), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (104), Hancock (148), Hardy (88), Harrison (349), Jackson (259), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,554), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (606), Marion (265), Marshall (170), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (409), Mineral (172), Mingo (372), Monongalia (1,980), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (99), Ohio (367), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (152), Putnam (538), Raleigh (501), Randolph (240), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (49), Taylor (120), Tucker (20), Tyler (16), Upshur (64), Wayne (389), Webster (7), Wetzel (53), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (110).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Nicholas, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

  • Cabell County, September 25, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station No. 7, 1597 US Route 60, Milton, WV
  • Fayette County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV
  • Kanawha County, September 25, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, 1 Salango Way, Dunbar, WV
  • Logan County, September 25, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV
  • Nicholas County, September 25, 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV
  • Wayne County, September 25, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
  • Wyoming County, September 25, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Oceana Square (former Magic Mart), Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews respond to house fire overnight in Harrison County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
First responders received the alert of the fire around 11:30 on Colts Foot Drive in Lost Creek.

News

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Carli Reed found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Officials: Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief dies from COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

News

CDC releases new safety guidelines for Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sydney Hartman
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out new guidelines this week, urging people to celebrate Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

CDC Halloween guidelines

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Monongalia County delegate calls on Gov. Justice to denounce white supremacy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Monongalia County delegate Danielle Walker sent a letter to Governor Jim Justice earlier today urging him to denounce white supremacy following the confrontation that took place at a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood earlier this month.

News

56-year-old Wood County man traveled to Bridgeport for sex with underage girl, police say

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man from Wood County was arrested for allegedly planning to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to police.

News

Health officials report 202 new cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

News

Police tase woman at football game in Logan, Ohio

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff and Phyllis Smith
Incident happened after she refused to wear a mask, police say