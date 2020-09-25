Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 25, 2020

Temperatures Continue Rising, But By How Much, and What About Those Clouds?
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to warm up still, reaching highs in the upper-70s for this afternoon. However, skies will be partly cloudy at least, with rain chances mainly to the south of our region, although we will likely see a couple of rain showers in the southeastern counties. This comes as Beta’s remnants interact with the Appalachians. After today, the weekend should generally be warm and dry, with highs in the low-80s. Next week, we’ll see more rain coming through, as well as temperatures plummeting next week.

Today: A chance for isolated rain showers in SE WV is expected today, along with mostly cloudy skies. However, the Sun will occasionally peak through the clouds, and we expect a nice, warm day. High: 78.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop tonight, and there is still a chance for rain showers, although for the most part, just expect mostly cloudy skies. Low: 58.

Saturday: It will feel like late-Summer, with warm temperatures and high humidity for the start to the weekend. High: 80

Sunday: A couple of isolated showers are possible in the late evening. Other than that, expect mostly overcast skies and warm temperatures. High: 80

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | September 23rd, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
With some more cloud cover, our dry days roll on. An isolated shower may be spotted from a system passing to our South. Better rain chances early next week as we finish off our final days of September.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 7 day forecast 11 PM

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast - September 24th 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
It was a warm start to the morning, but clouds are beginning to roll on through. Find out why that's happening right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 23rd, 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our sunny streak will be coming to an end as we cross over into the second half of our work week. Clouds filtering in starting tonight into Wednesday with rain chances returning for a few select areas late Thursday into Friday

Forecast

11 PM 9 23 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast September 23rd 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 23, 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
It was a cold morning, but things are going to heat up. See what will happen after that right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast | September 22nd, 2020 - Hello Fall!

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our sunny streak will be coming to an end as we cross over into the second half of our work week. Clouds filtering in starting tonight into Wednesday with rain chances returning for a few select areas late Thursday into Friday

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT