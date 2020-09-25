Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 25, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to warm up still, reaching highs in the upper-70s for this afternoon. However, skies will be partly cloudy at least, with rain chances mainly to the south of our region, although we will likely see a couple of rain showers in the southeastern counties. This comes as Beta’s remnants interact with the Appalachians. After today, the weekend should generally be warm and dry, with highs in the low-80s. Next week, we’ll see more rain coming through, as well as temperatures plummeting next week.

Today: A chance for isolated rain showers in SE WV is expected today, along with mostly cloudy skies. However, the Sun will occasionally peak through the clouds, and we expect a nice, warm day. High: 78.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop tonight, and there is still a chance for rain showers, although for the most part, just expect mostly cloudy skies. Low: 58.

Saturday: It will feel like late-Summer, with warm temperatures and high humidity for the start to the weekend. High: 80

Sunday: A couple of isolated showers are possible in the late evening. Other than that, expect mostly overcast skies and warm temperatures. High: 80

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.