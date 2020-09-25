Advertisement

Police: Morgantown man arrested for second offense battery on an officer

Willburn Mug
Willburn Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Wilburn was arrested after an alleged altercation with a police officer on High Street in Morgantown.

On Sept. 23., Wilburn was walking with an open bottle of alcohol, according to police. Officials say that when the officer grabbed the bottle of alcohol from him, Wilburn allegedly punched the officer in the chest. Wilburn then struggled with the officer while being placed under arrest, according to police.

Officials say they later discovered that Wilburn was previously arrested for his first offense of battery on an officer in Sept. 2019.

Wilburn is charged with battery on an officer and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

