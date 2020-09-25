Advertisement

Tucker County’s game vs. Berkeley Springs called off

Player on Moorefield tested positive for COVID-19 this week
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County’s Friday night game against Berkeley Springs has been called off.

This comes after a player on Moorfield, the Mountain Lions Week 3 opponent, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Tucker County players that were tested for coronavirus all came back negative but the Marshall County Health Department will not allow the Mountain Lions to travel for the game against the Indians on Friday.

Tucker is slated to play its next game against Pendleton County on October 2.

