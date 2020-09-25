Advertisement

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

They’ll isolate the next 10 days while working remotely
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in June that Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in June that Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus, though he said he is showing no symptoms.

He’s among four governors around the country who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, but one of the others turned out to be a false positive.

Northam and his wife, who has mild symptoms, plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely, according to a statement from his office.

The Democrat, the country’s only governor who is also a doctor, has previously been criticized by some Republican lawmakers who say his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus are too stringent.

Northam said in a statement that his test result shows that the virus is “very real and very contagious.”

“We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously,” Northam said.

The governor and first lady Pam Northam were notified Wednesday that a member of the Executive Mansion staff developed COVID-19 symptoms and that the staff member’s virus test came back positive.

Three other governors also have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, announced he’d tested positive. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in July became the first governor to announce he’d tested positive. He recovered and returned to work less than two weeks later.

In August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a rapid test was positive. But a short time later, DeWine said a more sensitive test was negative.

Northam’s announcement comes on the same day as a planned rally by President Donald Trump in Newport News, an event the governor’s staff has asked to be canceled, re-scheduled or scaled-down because of concerns about the virus. The rally is expected to draw 4,000 people, which would violate Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people. The Trump campaign has routinely flouted public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of COVID-19 with its events.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FDA issues warning for 'Benadryl Challenge'

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
The FDA is warning people about the overconsumption of diphenhydramine because of the 'Benadryl Challenge.'

National

Rep. Louie Gohmert reacts to the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 20 minutes ago

National Politics

Appeals court hears fight over Trump tax returns — again

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn’t shield Trump from the investigation.

National

Giant rat wins animal hero award for sniffing out landmines

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Magawa has cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields.

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.

Latest News

National

'Hero rat’ wins gold medal for hunting landmines

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Magawa has cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land, the equivalent of some 20 soccer fields.

News

W.Va.: Woman claims to be CPS to attempt kidnapping

Updated: 40 minutes ago
A West Virginia mother says that a woman tried to abduct her daughter from her own home. She says the woman claimed to work for child protective services.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

National

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at month’s end and suspended a year-end deadline for delivering the numbers needed to decide how many seats each state gets in Congress.

National Politics

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.