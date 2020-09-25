W.Va. private schools to open in-person classes

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Private schools in W.Va. can begin opening in counties where public schools are currently closed, Gov. Justice announced this week.

A private school in Monongalia County is making preparations to return.

The agreement allows Trinity Christian School to provide continuous education for all students regardless of the department of education’s color code system as long as Monongalia County is designated as green, yellow, gold, or orange.

Families who choose the in-person option for their children will be able to have them attend in person classes with confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test result.

“We at Trinity believe that all children learn but not on the same day and not in the same way. Therefore, wanted to make sure that we had an option for parents who wanted their children to have the ability to attend in person and so we just know that some kids struggle in an online environment,” said school Superintendent Michelle Stellato.

The National Guard provided COVID-19 saliva tests on the trinity campus on Thursday to students and staff, with students being tested in the presence of a parent or guardian.

“We did receive some concerns from the families that wanted their children to have an in person option,” Stellato said.

Gov. Justice announced on Wednesday that private schools could reopen earlier than public schools in W.Va..

“For those of us that wanted our kids to be able to learn in the building in person with their peers and have that experience, we worked very hard to make sure we could provide that opportunity to them,” said Stellato.

The superintendent says that students who test negative could be physically starting classes as early as next week.

