W.Va.: Woman claims to be CPS to attempt kidnapping

(CNN) - A West Virginia mother says that a woman tried to abduct her daughter from her own home. She says the woman claimed to work for child protective services.

The mother wants to warn others, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I don’t want any parent to have to go through what i did,” says the mother, Porscha Bias.

She says a woman claimed she worked with child protective services came knocking on her door, saying there were claims of drug abuse in the home.

“And then she pulls out a drug screen, a cup to pee in. she said, ‘can you pee right now?’ I said, ‘yes’ without even thinking,” Bias says.

Bias says that when the test came back clean, the woman started checking the little girl for bruises and told Bias she was going to have to take the child away.

“She grabs my daughter and starts taking off that way, right where that blind spot is. So, I grab the closest thing that I could, which was a metal curtain rod that’s on my, on my porch, and I start chasing after her.”

Bias says she took her daughter from the woman and ran back into her house and called 911.

Captain M.C. Sutherland says he’s never seen a case quite like this.

“Generally, in a situation like this, someone tries to take a child, there’s an ongoing custody battle, some situation, but there’s nothing, there’s nothing in that sense occurring here. This is just, I’m not going to say random. I can’t say for certain why this child was attempted to be kidnapped,” says Captain Sutherland.

The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, based on a description Bias provided, but, the woman was wearing a surgical mask which is making it harder to identify her.

