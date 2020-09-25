Advertisement

W.Va.: Woman claims to be CPS to attempt kidnapping

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A West Virginia mother says that a woman tried to abduct her daughter from her own home. She says the woman claimed to work for child protective services.

The mother wants to warn others, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“I don’t want any parent to have to go through what i did,” says the mother, Porscha Bias.

She says a woman claimed she worked with child protective services came knocking on her door, saying there were claims of drug abuse in the home.

“And then she pulls out a drug screen, a cup to pee in. she said, ‘can you pee right now?’ I said, ‘yes’ without even thinking,” Bias says.

Bias says that when the test came back clean, the woman started checking the little girl for bruises and told Bias she was going to have to take the child away.

“She grabs my daughter and starts taking off that way, right where that blind spot is. So, I grab the closest thing that I could, which was a metal curtain rod that’s on my, on my porch, and I start chasing after her.”

Bias says she took her daughter from the woman and ran back into her house and called 911.

Captain M.C. Sutherland says he’s never seen a case quite like this.

“Generally, in a situation like this, someone tries to take a child, there’s an ongoing custody battle, some situation, but there’s nothing, there’s nothing in that sense occurring here. This is just, I’m not going to say random. I can’t say for certain why this child was attempted to be kidnapped,” says Captain Sutherland.

The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, based on a description Bias provided, but, the woman was wearing a surgical mask which is making it harder to identify her.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Color coded map not changing after court ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Hearings began in a case deeming the W.Va. color coded map system “unconstitutional” in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Friday morning.

News

WVU study finds men are more likely to die from COVID-19 than women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
A WVU professor says that men are more likely to die from COVID-19 than women.

News

UPDATE | Former MU student found guilty of sexual assault sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Chase Hardin, 23, is in court Friday morning.

News

Health officials report 247 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 247 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

Latest News

News

Emergency crews respond to house fire overnight in Harrison County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
First responders received the alert of the fire around 11:30 on Colts Foot Drive in Lost Creek.

News

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Carli Reed found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Officials: Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief dies from COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

CDC releases new safety guidelines for Halloween

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sydney Hartman
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put out new guidelines this week, urging people to celebrate Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

CDC Halloween guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago