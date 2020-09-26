Advertisement

Corps reinstates permits for natural gas pipeline project

A banner erected in southwestern Virginia marking the proposed route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline | Photo credit: WDBJ7
A banner erected in southwestern Virginia marking the proposed route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline | Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, VA (AP) -RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reissued permits for construction of a natural gas pipeline project in Virginia and West Virginia nearly two years after a federal appeals court invalidated them.

The new permits issued on Friday will allow construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s path across nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands, the Roanoke Times reported.

In 2018, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a corps-issued permit violated a West Virginia regulatory requirement that pipeline stream crossings must be completed within 72 hours to limit environmental damage. The company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline had acknowledged that it would take four to six weeks to span four major rivers in West Virginia.

Two other permits for separate crossings in West Virginia and Virginia were suspended after the court’s ruling.

In a letter Friday to the U.S. Justice Department, an attorney representing the Sierra Club and other environmental groups asked for an administrative stay of the stream-crossing permits and vowed to file a legal challenge by Monday. The groups have said the pipeline has polluted streams and rivers and imperiled wildlife and plants that are listed as endangered species.

The pipeline, constructed and owned by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, is expected to follow a 300-mile path from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia.

Mountain Valley still needs a permit from another federal agency to finish the $5.7 billion project by early next year. The other, the Forest Service, moved forward Friday with the release of an environmental impact statement that addresses flaws in erosion and sediment control measures cited by the 4th Circuit’s 2018 decision.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

Updated: 41 minutes ago
West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 15,000 total coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
205 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total active cases to 7,705. The total number of cases since reporting began sits at 15,158. There have been 332 total deaths.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Jim Justice responds to Del. Danielle Walker’s letter

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) urges Governor Jim Justice to condemn the words and actions of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood, W.Va.

News

An official recall petition submitted for Fairmont Councilman

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As those within Fairmont have called out two councilmen for their comments made on social media, an official recall petition has been made in hopes that every signature leads to their goal of removal.

Latest News

News

An official recall petition submitted for Fairmont Councilman

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

W.Va. private schools to open in-person classes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Private schools in W.Va. can begin opening in counties where public schools are currently closed, Gov. Justice announced this week.

News

W.Va. private schools to open in-person classes

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Police: Morgantown man arrested for second offense battery on an officer

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Paul Wilburn was arrested after an alleged altercation with a police officer on High Street in Morgantown.

News

W.Va.: Woman claims to be CPS to attempt kidnapping

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
A West Virginia mother says that a woman tried to abduct her daughter from her own home. She says the woman claimed to work for child protective services.

News

Color-coded map not changing after court ruling

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Hearings began Friday morning in Kanawha County Circuit Court in a case deeming the West Virginia color-coded map system “unconstitutional."