Joseph Thomas Murray, 75, of Weston left this world peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in Doddridge County on November 16, 1944, a son of the late Thomas Clarence and Marie Bridget Lydon Murray. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Murray; and one nephew, Scott Murray. On June 29, 1968, Joe married the love of his life, Sara Catherine Garton. Together they have shared the last 52 wonderful years of marriage and Sara will miss him dearly. Forever treasuring their memories of Joe’s hardworking and generous nature are his wife, Sara Murray of Weston; three sisters: Ann Goodwin and husband, Jim, of Chicago, IL, Helen Linger of Bridgeport, and Regina Frazier and husband, Joe, of Jane Lew; four brothers: Pat Murray and wife, Ilene, of Buckhannon, and Bill Murray and wife, Debbie, Mike Murray and wife, Sheri, and Steve Murray and wife, Susan, all of Weston; two sisters-in-law: Mary Rittenhouse and Roberta Garton; two brothers-in-law: George and Jim Garton; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; many cousins; and his beloved Australian Shepherd side-kick, Dan. Joe grew up on a dairy farm where his work ethic developed at a young age. He worked at the WV Glass Factory for a couple of years before beginning his career in the Oil and Gas Industry. He continued his strong work ethic at Halliburton where he retired after 19 years. Joe immediately went to work as a well tender for Petroleum Resources and spent another 19 years before his second retirement. After retiring from the Oil and Gas Industry, he became a full-time farmer, which had always been his passion. Of all his jobs, Joe enjoyed farming the most and was happiest while driving his John Deere tractor on his immaculately maintained farm. Joe was always willing to help his neighbors and friends and share a story or two. Joe was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden. He was also a member of the Lewis County Farm Bureau and the American Angus Association. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s memory to St. Patrick School, 224 Center Ave., Weston, WV 26452 or to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9140 US 33 W, Camden, WV 26338. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. 