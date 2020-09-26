Saturday Night Forecast | September 26th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s Saturday! It’ll be a bit chilly with upper-50s for lows, but with mostly clear skies and light winds, it’ll be a great night to light up that bonfire and make some smores if you’re into that kind of thing. However, we increase cloud cover and maybe add a chance of some rain showers Sunday as a low-pressure system moves up the Eastern Seaboard. Those clouds do increase Monday ahead of a slow-moving cold front that’ll bring a good bit of rain to our region Tuesday. The breakdown is below:

Sunday: Sunshine mixes it up with a few clouds and maybe some light showers in the mountain counties. High: 80

Monday: Intervals of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers popping up ahead of a system sweeping through for Tuesday/Mid-Week. High: 80

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a slow-moving front bringing us steady rain throughout the day, much needed for we’ve been dry much of this month. High: 68

Wednesday: Markedly cooler with skies clearing and drier conditions after a residual pre-dawn shower. High: 64