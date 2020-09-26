Advertisement

Wayne Crowe

Wayne Crowe
Wayne Crowe(Wayne Crowe)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wayne Crowe, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday evening, September 24, 2020, in United Hospital.  He was born in Smithfield, PA, on September 5, 1936, a son of the late Leander Crow and Nellie (Dills) Crow White. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances D. (Jacobs) Crowe, on May 3, 2019. He is survived by three sons, Michael Crowe and his wife Deaonna of Stonewood; James Crowe and his significant other, Luanna Capicola of Clarksburg; and Timothy Allen Crowe of Bridgeport; five granddaughters, Melissa “Missy” Crowe-Weekley, Michelle Crowe Thompson, Marcie Crowe Watson, Mollie Crowe Wolford and Carina Crowe; eight great-grandchildren, Larissa Weekley, Xavier Thompson, Sophia Colon, Jonah Colon, Lucah Watson, Dellah Watson Parker Wolford and Phinley Wolford; a brother, Rich and Nancy Franks of Uniontown, PA; and a half-brother, Gene Crow, Allentown, PA. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Donald Crow, and a half-brother, Dick Crow. Wayne did carpentry work and then worked as a coal miner, and finished his work career in the heating and air conditioning industry.  He loved old cars and racing, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.  He loved being a ham radio operator and his call sign was KI8EJ.  He was a member of Bethel Temple Christian Center.   Condolences to the Crowe Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding.  Interment will follow in Flemington IOOF Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph Thomas Murray

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Joseph Thomas Murray

Funerals

George Osco Hayes

Updated: 9 hours ago
George Osco Hayes

Funerals

Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
Margaret Cristine Gertrude Davisson

Funerals

Ernest Victor “Joe” Morton, III

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT
Ernest Victor “Joe” Morton, III

Latest News

Funerals

Zelma Ruth Cogar Lake Hubbard

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Zelma Ruth Cogar Lake Hubbard

Funerals

Joel Francis Jones

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
Joel Francis Jones

Funerals

Korena Mooney Morimanno

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
Korena Mooney Morimanno

Funerals

William Edwards, Sr.

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
William Edwards, Sr.

Funerals

Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
Donald “Donnie” Lynn Mayor

Funerals

Robert Keith Fretwell

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT
Robert Keith Fretwell