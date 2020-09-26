Wayne Crowe, 84, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday evening, September 24, 2020, in United Hospital. He was born in Smithfield, PA, on September 5, 1936, a son of the late Leander Crow and Nellie (Dills) Crow White. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances D. (Jacobs) Crowe, on May 3, 2019. He is survived by three sons, Michael Crowe and his wife Deaonna of Stonewood; James Crowe and his significant other, Luanna Capicola of Clarksburg; and Timothy Allen Crowe of Bridgeport; five granddaughters, Melissa “Missy” Crowe-Weekley, Michelle Crowe Thompson, Marcie Crowe Watson, Mollie Crowe Wolford and Carina Crowe; eight great-grandchildren, Larissa Weekley, Xavier Thompson, Sophia Colon, Jonah Colon, Lucah Watson, Dellah Watson Parker Wolford and Phinley Wolford; a brother, Rich and Nancy Franks of Uniontown, PA; and a half-brother, Gene Crow, Allentown, PA. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother Donald Crow, and a half-brother, Dick Crow. Wayne did carpentry work and then worked as a coal miner, and finished his work career in the heating and air conditioning industry. He loved old cars and racing, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being a ham radio operator and his call sign was KI8EJ. He was a member of Bethel Temple Christian Center. Condolences to the Crowe Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Interment will follow in Flemington IOOF Cemetery.

