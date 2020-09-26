Week 4 of the 5th Quarter
Check out highlights from week four of the high school football season
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out game highlights below.
Robert C. Byrd at Bridgeport
Musselman at Fairmont Senior
Hundred at South Harrison
Greenbrier East at Buckhannon-Upshur
Grafton at Liberty
Lincoln at North Marion
Tygarts Valley at Gilmer County
Elkins at Philip Barbour
Doddridge County at Ritchie County
