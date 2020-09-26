Advertisement

Week 4 of the 5th Quarter

Check out highlights from week four of the high school football season
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out game highlights below.

Robert C. Byrd at Bridgeport

Musselman at Fairmont Senior

Hundred at South Harrison

Greenbrier East at Buckhannon-Upshur

Grafton at Liberty

Lincoln at North Marion

Tygarts Valley at Gilmer County

Elkins at Philip Barbour

Doddridge County at Ritchie County

