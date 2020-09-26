West Virginia archery and crossbow season kicks off Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar opens for the season on Saturday.

“Interest in archery and crossbow hunting continues to be very strong and West Virginia provides an incredible opportunity for our state hunters and those from outside West Virginia to enjoy our wonderful woodlands while hunting for deer, bear and wild boars,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel in a press release from early September.

During white-tailed deer archery season, hunters may harvest an additional deer but must purchase a RB or RBB stamp before the season starts.

Those who wish to harvest a bear must have a valid base hunting license.

For boar hunting, the season bag limit is one.

The seasons close Dec. 31. The wild boar archery season will reopen Feb. 5, 2021 and close Feb. 7. To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2021 base hunting license.

