WVDE: Monongalia County leaps from orange to green; Doddridge remains yellow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education released the School Alert Map for September 26th - October 2nd.

The North Central area has sprung to a sea of green after Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that the WVDE will consider both the infection rate and the positivity rate of each county when crafting the school alert map every week.

This week, Monongalia County jumped from orange status to green. Marion, Tucker, Barbour and Harrison counties all climbed from yellow status back to green. Doddridge remained yellow.

This means all students in our area are able to participate in in-person learning and all sports in our area is expected to continue.

The next color coded map will be released Saturday, October 3rd at 5 p.m..

