Advertisement

WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All we’re asking is the university to loosen restrictions make them a little more feasible. I understand this is an administrative nightmare, but some of the applications could be much better,” Luikhart added.

He planned a protest designed to march to WVU President Gordon Gee’s home to call for that change on campus.

The display only consisted of a few WVU students. Luikhart hopes it will still get the message out to the community.

“We can make a positive change on campus. We don’t need to be shut up in our dorms afraid that the university is going to expel you for doing anything,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Corps reinstates permits for natural gas pipeline project

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reissued permits for construction of a natural gas pipeline project in Virginia and West Virginia nearly two years after a federal appeals court invalidated them.

News

DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 15,000 total coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
205 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total active cases to 7,705. The total number of cases since reporting began sits at 15,158. There have been 332 total deaths.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Jim Justice responds to Del. Danielle Walker’s letter

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) urges Governor Jim Justice to condemn the words and actions of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood, W.Va.

News

An official recall petition submitted for Fairmont Councilman

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As those within Fairmont have called out two councilmen for their comments made on social media, an official recall petition has been made in hopes that every signature leads to their goal of removal.

Latest News

News

An official recall petition submitted for Fairmont Councilman

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

W.Va. private schools to open in-person classes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Private schools in W.Va. can begin opening in counties where public schools are currently closed, Gov. Justice announced this week.

News

W.Va. private schools to open in-person classes

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Police: Morgantown man arrested for second offense battery on an officer

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Paul Wilburn was arrested after an alleged altercation with a police officer on High Street in Morgantown.

News

W.Va.: Woman claims to be CPS to attempt kidnapping

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
A West Virginia mother says that a woman tried to abduct her daughter from her own home. She says the woman claimed to work for child protective services.

News

Color-coded map not changing after court ruling

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff and Brendan Tierney
Hearings began Friday morning in Kanawha County Circuit Court in a case deeming the West Virginia color-coded map system “unconstitutional."