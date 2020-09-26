WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All we’re asking is the university to loosen restrictions make them a little more feasible. I understand this is an administrative nightmare, but some of the applications could be much better,” Luikhart added.

He planned a protest designed to march to WVU President Gordon Gee’s home to call for that change on campus.

The display only consisted of a few WVU students. Luikhart hopes it will still get the message out to the community.

“We can make a positive change on campus. We don’t need to be shut up in our dorms afraid that the university is going to expel you for doing anything,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.