Community holds softball tournament for fatal motorcycle accident victims’ families

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A softball tournament brings a community together to raise money for two local families.

Two motorcycle accidents on August 19 left families devastated.

Jon Spiker was in a motorcycle accident in the morning that left him in critical condition.

Later that day, Rich and Carrie Coleman were also in an accident. Unfortunately, Rich was killed, and Carrie was left in critical condition and needed to undergo therapy.

Jared Mayfield, from local 152 Plumbers and Pipefitters, set up the softball tournament to raise money for the families.

The Coleman family put together a team with friends in honor of their parents.

Family friend, Mandi Hall DeSantis, said the Coleman family needed the support.

“There splitting all the proceeds from today between both families it’s wonderful, and they’re really going to appreciate it. I know Carrie has a long road ahead with rehab and what not so she’s going to be unable to work,” she added.

DeSantis said they’re also spaghetti dinner fundraiser on October 4. It at Classic’s 3 in Morgantown from 11 A.M. - 4 P.M. for the Coleman family.

