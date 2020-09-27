Advertisement

DHHR: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported on Sunday

The DHHR's coronavirus dashboard as of 09/27/2020
The DHHR's coronavirus dashboard as of 09/27/2020(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 190 new cases of coronavirus in the state and two death in their Sunday report.

The two deaths both come from Kanawha County. One was a 70-year-old woman, the other, a 72-year old man. This brings the total deaths up to 334 total in the state.

With the 190 new cases, the grand total is now 15,348 total cases in the state. There are 3,854 current active cases.

Below is a by-county breakdown of cases:

Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362), Wyoming (114).

