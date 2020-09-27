High School Football Returns to Monongalia County This Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After waiting four weeks, high school football will finally return to Monongalia County as a result of the county turning green on Saturday’s DHHR color-coded map.

Additionally, a total of 16 games have been cancelled around the state this week due to the new map release, two of which are in our area. Tolsia at Tyler Consolidated and Buckhannon-Upshur at John Marshall have been wiped off the week 5 schedule.

Listed below are the season-opening games for Monongalia County high schools.

Friday

Musselman at Morgantown - 7 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Calhoun County - 7 p.m.

Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at University - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Trinity at Madonna - 7 p.m.

