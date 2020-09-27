Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in Morgantown

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Protestors met in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse Saturday calling for justice after the police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor were not charged. Activists marched through downtown during the display.

Sammantha Norris, of Morgantown’s Solidarity of Equality and Compassion, led the event. She has led several other Black Lives Matter rallies in Morgantown over the past year.

She says it is time to act, not to speak. She encouraged everyone in attendance to vote in the upcoming election to make a difference.

While the march was going on, Delegate Danielle Walker stayed in front of the courthouse. She had voter registration forms, so attendees would have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election.

