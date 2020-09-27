Advertisement

Sunday Night Forecast | September 27th, 2020

Cloudier skies ahead of the next system will be the story for tonight
Cloudier skies ahead of the next system will be the story for tonight(wdtv)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, if you’re trying to see any stars, good luck, because clouds will continue to build during the overnight hours ahead of maybe a few showers during the day tomorrow. That will be ahead of a slow-moving frontal boundary that’ll bring a good bit of rain to our region, which will certainly help our average rainfall to end the month, although with just one inch, not two, we won’t make it to our average rainfall total of 3.47 inches, Full breakdown is below:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; maybe a quick shower possible. Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers ahead of a slow-moving frontal boundary. High: 80

Tuesday: Frontal boundary slows down as it passes our region, thus bringing us rain chances throughout the day, which may be heavy at times. Flooding not as possible even with around one inch of rain due to the fact that we’ve had below-average rainfall this month. High: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with an early shower give way to a mix of sun and clouds and cooler afternoon highs. High: 65

Thursday:

