Advertisement

West Virginia Can’t Wait Campaign holds Get Out To Vote picnic in Buckhannon

The West Virginia Can’t Wait Movement held an event in Upshur County.
The West Virginia Can’t Wait Movement held an event in Upshur County.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The West Virginia Can’t Wait Movement held a voter mobilization event in Upshur County Saturday.

The Can’t Wait Movement is a progressive organization for candidates running for office that refused to take corporate money to support their campaign. The campaign was headlined by Stephen Smith in his campaign for Governor prior to his loss in the primaries. The organization is made up of over 100 candidates across the state.

Three Upshur County candidates, Cathay Kunkel (2nd Congressional District), Mary Ann Claytor (Auditor), Cody Thompson (Delegate), took part in Saturday’s picnic. The event was planned with the goal to educate candidates and volunteers on what issues matter in West Virginia.

Attendees listened to speeches, went through training exercises, and strategized on how to get people to vote in the upcoming election.

“We will work with anyone who wants a government that belongs to us instead of corporate lobbyists. The pandemic means that it’s harder than ever to do the sort of grassroots, neighbor-to-neighbor voter turnout that our candidates need. It’s also more important than ever,” said Katey Lauer, WV Can’t Wait Co-Chair.

For more information on WV Can’t Wait candidates, a list can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protestors march for Breonna Taylor in Morgantown

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Community members met in front of the Monongalia County Courthouse with signs for a Black Lives Matter march.

News

West Virginia Gold Star family event postponed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia National Guard announced this week that the Gold Star family event planned this weekend has been postponed.

News

WVDE: Monongalia County leaps from orange to green; Doddridge remains yellow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A sea of green for NCWV schools according to the WVDE's newest report.

News

West Virginia archery and crossbow season kicks off Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar opens for the season on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Corps reinstates permits for natural gas pipeline project

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reissued permits for construction of a natural gas pipeline project in Virginia and West Virginia nearly two years after a federal appeals court invalidated them.

News

WVU Students march for change to lockdown restrictions in small display

Updated: 8 hours ago
West Virginia University sophomore Ben Luikhart said students wanted change amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DHHR: West Virginia surpasses 15,000 total coronavirus cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
205 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total active cases to 7,705. The total number of cases since reporting began sits at 15,158. There have been 332 total deaths.

News

UPDATE: Gov. Jim Justice responds to Del. Danielle Walker’s letter

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) urges Governor Jim Justice to condemn the words and actions of counter-protesters at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kingwood, W.Va.

News

An official recall petition submitted for Fairmont Councilman

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As those within Fairmont have called out two councilmen for their comments made on social media, an official recall petition has been made in hopes that every signature leads to their goal of removal.

News

An official recall petition submitted for Fairmont Councilman

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT