West Virginia Can’t Wait Campaign holds Get Out To Vote picnic in Buckhannon

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The West Virginia Can’t Wait Movement held a voter mobilization event in Upshur County Saturday.

The Can’t Wait Movement is a progressive organization for candidates running for office that refused to take corporate money to support their campaign. The campaign was headlined by Stephen Smith in his campaign for Governor prior to his loss in the primaries. The organization is made up of over 100 candidates across the state.

Three Upshur County candidates, Cathay Kunkel (2nd Congressional District), Mary Ann Claytor (Auditor), Cody Thompson (Delegate), took part in Saturday’s picnic. The event was planned with the goal to educate candidates and volunteers on what issues matter in West Virginia.

Attendees listened to speeches, went through training exercises, and strategized on how to get people to vote in the upcoming election.

“We will work with anyone who wants a government that belongs to us instead of corporate lobbyists. The pandemic means that it’s harder than ever to do the sort of grassroots, neighbor-to-neighbor voter turnout that our candidates need. It’s also more important than ever,” said Katey Lauer, WV Can’t Wait Co-Chair.

For more information on WV Can’t Wait candidates, a list can be found here.

